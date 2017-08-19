Obituary Notice: Stephanie K. Matthews

Stephanie K. Matthews, 57, of Treasure Lake, DuBois, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 at Highland View Health Care, Brockway.

She was born July 19, 1960, a daughter of Larry L. Sager of Adrian, Mich., and Carol A. (Smith) Pfeiffer of Charlotte, NC.

On Aug. 20, 1983, she married Steve R. Matthews, who survives and lives in Treasure Lake.

She was a 1978 graduate of the Adrian High School, Adrian, Mich. In 1980, she moved to Houston, Texas to begin her career as an insurance underwriter. She retired in 1997 from Taylor Investments of Houston, Texas.

She is survived by a son, Alexander W. Matthews of DuBois. Her life was her son for the past 14 years.

She is also survived by a sister, Kristin P. Sager of Houston, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edgar and Geraldine Sager and Richard and Martha Ostrander.

There will be no public visitation.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Adrian, Mich.

Memorial contributions may be made to the: DuBois Area Families for Effective Autism Treatment (DAFEAT), 276 Treasure Lake, DuBois, PA 15801.

The Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.

