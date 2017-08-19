Obituary Notice: Ronald L. Collins, Esq.

Ronald L. Collins, Esq., 58, of Clearfield died Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 at his home.

Mr. Collins was born Jan. 27, 1959 in Philipsburg, the son of Darrel D. and Doris J. (Lumadue) Collins.

He was a 1976 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School, where he was also the class valedictorian.

He was a 1979 graduate of the Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Arts in political science. He was a 1982 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Law School with a Juris Doctor degree.

Mr. Collins was in partnership with John A. Sobel IV of the law firm, Sobel & Collins in Clearfield, which was established in 1983, and where he had been practicing criminal defense law until his retirement in 2017.

He established a very successful criminal defense practice and was one of the preeminent defense attorneys in Clearfield County.

Among the highlights of his career, Mr. Collins served as an assistant public defender for Clearfield County as well as law clerk for the Honorable Judges John K. Reilly Jr. and John Cherry.

He also served as guardian ad litem protecting the interests of children and as president of the Clearfield County Bar Association.

Mr. Collins was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, loved the national political scene and was a dedicated Republican.

He is survived by a step-son, Jesse Forcey of Pittsburgh; three siblings, Edward R. Collins of Honolulu, Hawaii, Marcia J. Frantz and her husband, Jon of Bigler and Norman R. Collins and his wife, Patty of West Decatur; two nephews, Daniel Collins and his wife, Suzann of Havertown and Michael Collins and his wife, Angie of Pittsburgh; and his beloved cats, Molly, Callie, Tux and Fletch.

Mr. Collins was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with Pastor Ed Reese officiating. Burial will be in Thompson Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

To send online tributes, go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.