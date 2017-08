Scott Hurst’s three-run homer in the 15th inning, the latest home run in State College Spikes history, gave the Spikes a 5-2 win over the West Virginia Black Bears in a Friday night marathon at Monongalia County Ballpark. With the win, the Spikes stopped a three-game losing streak and climbed back to within three games of the Black Bears for the New York-Penn League Pinckney Division lead.