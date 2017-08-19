CNB Bank Raises $23,800 at Charity Golf Tournament for American Cancer Society

CLEARFIELD – On June 29, CNB Bank hosted its sixth annual charity golf tournament and successfully raised $23,800 to benefit the local chapter of the American Cancer Society (ACS).

The money raised will be used to purchase another vehicle, which will be donated to the ACS Road to Recovery program.

“Each year, I am overwhelmed by the success of this event and the support that our community shows for this cause. Together – over the past six years – we have raised $130,350 for the ACS, which was used to support programs, such as the Wig Program, Hope Lodge and Road to Recovery,” stated Joe Bower, president and chief executive officer of CNB Bank.

“Due to the support of our staff, vendors and community, we will be able to donate a second vehicle to assist our community with transporting our neighbors to and from life-saving treatments.”

Not alone in this endeavor, customers and vendors of CNB Bank made generous donations. Gifts were made for the participants as well as Chinese auction, sponsorships, cash donations and team sponsors; these all allowed CNB the ability to raise the funds.

The American Cancer Society Road to Recovery program provides transportation to and from treatment for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive themselves. Volunteer drivers donate their time so that patients can receive the life-saving treatments they need.

For more information on Road to Recovery, contact your local ACS chapter or visit www.cancer.org.