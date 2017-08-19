Candy’s Styling Studio Holds Ribbon-Cutting in DuBois

DUBOIS – The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development would like to congratulate Candy’s Styling Studio on its red-ribbon announcement.
Candy’s Styling Studio recently relocated to 5045 Shaffer Rd., in DuBois. It was previously at the DuBois Mall and is now across from Northwest Savings Bank and near Christini Auto sales.
Shown are Mia Douthit, Ayvin Kelege, Julie Smith, Jamie Kelege, Candy Douthit, owner, Kelsey Caldarelli, Owen Patrini and Joey Douthit. Missing from the photo is Stefanie Wells.