American, Canadian, Italians named among the dead in Barcelona

Details of the victims of twin terror attacks in Spain are slowly emerging, with an American, three Italians and a Canadian among those named who were killed.

Citizens from at least 34 countries were among the 14 dead and more than 120 injured in the attacks in Barcelona and the coastal town of Cambrils, according to officials.

Jared Tucker of California was one of the 13 people killed Thursday when a van plowed into crowds in Barcelona, his father, Dan Tucker, told CNN affiliate KGO. One woman also was killed Friday in Cambrils when five attackers drove into pedestrians before police shot them dead.

Jared Tucker, 43, was on a delayed honeymoon with Heidi Nunes, his wife of one year.

“We didn’t find out until this morning that his wife, Heidi, was called into the consulate, and she was shown pictures of his body. And she confirmed it was him and now she’s on the way over to the morgue to make a real confirmation,” Dan Tucker told KGO. “He didn’t make it.”

The elder Tucker says he wants people to remember that everyone loved his son, who had a large circle of friends from his softball league and was just a “neat guy.”

The two had worked together in construction since he was 16.

“It’s been bitter, but I don’t know what my feelings are,” he said. “I’m not angry so much as I just don’t understand it. My wife’s in shock.” He said his daughter would fly to Barcelona to help make arrangements.

Jared Tucker had three teenage daughters.

Canadian killed, 4 others injured

One Canadian was killed and four were hurt in the Barcelona attack, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement Friday.

“We join Spain and countries around the world in grieving the senseless loss of so many innocent people,” Trudeau said.

An officer with the Vancouver Police Department said her father, Ian Moore Wilson, died while traveling with his wife, who was injured in the attack.

“He was compassionate, generous, adventurous and always game for a lively debate, a good book, exploring new places, and a proper-sized pint,” Staff Sgt. Fiona Wilson said.

Her parents had been together for 53 years, she said.

The identities of the three injured have not been released.

Three Italians killed

Bruno Gulotta, a father of two, , 25, and Carmen Lopardo, 80, were among those killed in Barcelona when a vehicle mowed down crowds on Las Ramblas, a pedestrian thoroughfare in the heart of the city.

“Italy will remember Bruno Gulotta and Luca Russo and expresses its solidarity with their families,” Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni tweeted Friday. “Freedom will triumph over barbarism and terrorism.”

Gulotta was on vacation with his partner, Martina, and two children, son Alessandro, 5, and daughter Aria, who is a few months old, according to his employer.

“The terrorists killed friend and colleague Bruno Gulotta,” his employer, Tom’s Hardware Italia, said in a statement Friday. “Today is a day of mourning.”

Roberto Buonanno, the manager of Tom’s Hardware Italia, said: “Little Alessandro … is getting ready to start primary school knowing that his life and the life of his family will never be the same. And (our thoughts go to) little Aria, that (she) does not see the terrible scene in her eyes, but will never know her father.”

Russo was an engineer on vacation with his girlfriend, Marta Scomazzon. The pair were both first aid assistance volunteers, and the Green Cross Civil Protection Association in the northern Italian town of Bassano del Grappa told CNN that Scomazzon was among the 120 injured in Barcelona.

Lopardo was visiting Barcelona from Buenos Aires, where she had lived for 60 years while retaining her Italian citizenship, an Italian Foreign Ministry statement said.

A 74-year-old Portuguese woman from Lisbon and her 20-year-old granddaughter have also been confirmed dead, Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa said. They have not yet been named.

“They arrived, got settled, made contact with their family and went for a short walk. And they were swept away in this tragic incident,” said José Luís Carneiro, the secretary of state for Portuguese communities, according to his spokeswoman. The grandmother had planned to celebrate her birthday in the coming days, the spokeswoman said.

A Belgian has also been confirmed dead.

The emergency services in Catalonia said Friday that 24 doctors had worked through the night conducting autopsies.

Missing 7-year-old boy

Family members of a 7-year-old Australian-British boy have reported him missing in the aftermath of the Barcelona attack, an advocacy association for missing children said Friday.

Julian Cadman was with his mother on Las Ramblas when the van plowed through the crowds, Francisco Jimenez, coordinator of SOS Desaparecidos, told CNN.

The boy’s mother was injured in the attack and taken to a hospital, where she told hospital workers before losing consciousness that her son had been with her, Jimenez said.

Julian’s grandfather, who lives in Spain, reported him missing to the association as well. It distributed a missing child alert because his name wasn’t on the lists of those injured or killed in the attack, Jimenez said.

His father is en route from Australia to Spain, Jimenez said.

The Philippine government also said Saturday a 7-year-old boy was missing. He is the son of a 43-year-old Filipino woman who has been living in Australia with her British husband.

“She and her son were in Barcelona to attend the wedding of a cousin from the Philippines when the incident happened,” Philippine Foreign Ministry official Sarah Arriola said.

Serious injuries

Thirty French citizens were wounded in the attacks, the French Foreign Ministry said Saturday. Among the 14 still hospitalized, five were in serious condition.

Thirteen Germans were injured and hospitalized, ”some seriously and still fighting for their lives,” Germany Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said Friday.

The Turkish Embassy in Madrid said a 33-year-old Turkish man was among those wounded in the Barcelona attack, but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency reported Friday.

The Australian government has said four citizens were hurt — two men have been discharged from the hospital, while one woman was in serious condition and another in serious but stable condition.

Four Irish citizens of Filipino descent were injured, said the foreign affairs office in the Philippines, while the Peruvian Consul in Barcelona confirmed one Peruvian also was hurt.