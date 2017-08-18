Obituary Notice: Ruth A. Bressler

Ruth A. Bressler, 98, of Curwensville died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at the Ridgeview Elder Care and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.

She was born Feb. 6, 1919, a daughter of the late George and Anna (Ross) Shafer.

She is survived by seven children, Earl Dean Bressler and his wife, Linda of Ohio, Elaine Russell, Donald Bressler, Allen Bressler and Roger Bressler, all of Curwensville, Joan Johnson of Oregon and Kathy Finkelston and her husband, Mark of Kansas and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald L. Bressler, on Dec. 23, 2009 and to whom she was wed Aug. 3, 1940 in Olanta. She was also preceded in death by two grandsons, Mark and Jerry Bressler.

As per Mrs. Bressler’s wishes, there will be no public services observed. Burial will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to charity of one’s choice.

The Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Curwensville, is in charge of arrangements.

