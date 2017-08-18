Obituary Notice: James R. “Ace” Rosio

James R. “Ace” Rosio, 78, DuBois, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

He was born June 25, 1939 the son of the late Michael and Dorothea (Ross) Rosio.

On May 10, 1969, he married Linda (Roadarmel) Rosio. She survives.

He was a 1957 graduate of DuBois Area High School.

Along with his wife, he was co-owner and operator of Rosio Coal Co., starting in the 1960’s and later adding Rosio Trucking in the 1980’s.

He was a NASCAR fan and race car enthusiast. He built two winning race cars in the 1960’s and 1970’s.

His hobby was refurbishing classic and antique cars. He loved his German Shepherds, Thang and Max.

He is survived by a sister, Margaret Tudor and her husband, David of Falls Creek; a brother, Robert Rosio and his wife, Marie of Oakmont, Pa.; two nieces, Laure Bogle and her daughter, Krishall and Shaunna Moore and her husband, Aaron; two nephews, Alan Bogle and his wife, Linda and Dustin Tudor and his wife, Amanda.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. Burial will be at Morningside Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Rd., Falls Creek, PA 15840 and or Penn Highlands Home Health & Hospice, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

