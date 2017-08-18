Local Artist Presents Work for New Historical Marker

CLEARFIELD – Casen Zitzelberger, local artist and member of the Susquehanna River Art Center of Clearfield (SRACC), along with Jacqueline Amor-Zitzelberger, SRACC board member, presented artwork of a river eel trap to Denny Shaffner, president of the Clearfield County Historical Society.

The artwork will be included in a new historical marker being placed along the river walk at the society’s Kerr museum, which remembers the shad and eel migration that once occurred on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River; it was a vital part of the economy for early settlers along the West Branch.