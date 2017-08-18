Here are the most controversial moves Trump made this month

CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin on Thursday listed the controversial moves that President Donald Trump made this past month, which has been one of the most tumultuous in recent White House history.

“It has been a chaotic four weeks even by these White House standards,” said Baldwin, speaking on CNN’s “Newsroom.” “Lets all just take a moment to remind you of what has happened, incredibly significant events one after the other.”

About a minute into reading the list on air, the CNN anchor paused to take a drink of water, noting its length.

“Sorry, this is long,” she remarked.

Here’s the list of Trump’s most controversial moves:

Fires Reince Priebus

Hires John Kelly

Hires “The Mooch”

Fires “The Mooch”

Hires fourth communications director

Publicly shames AG Sessions

“Repeal and replace” fails

Shames Republicans who voted against it

Tweets transgender military ban

Gets political in Boy Scout speech

Makes up Boy Scout leader call

Makes up Mexican President call

Thanks Putin for expelling Americans

Begrudgingly signs Russia sanctions, then blasts Congress for it

Condemns, then endorses anonymous White House leaks

Encourages cops to rough up suspects

Publicly shames Mitch McConnell

Embraces unpassable immigration plan

Threatens North Korea with nukes

Tells Guam it’ll help tourism

Bannon says no military option

Threatens Venezuela

Blames “both sides” in Charlottesville

Denounces white supremacists

Back to blaming both sides

Says “fine people” at Nazi rally

Shames CEOs who ditch business councils

Two business councils disband

Retweets right-wing conspiracy theorist

Considers Sheriff Arpaio pardon

Promotes his Charlottesville winery

Pushes myth during terror attack

Receives condemnations from:

Democrats

Republicans

The last two Republican Presidents

World leaders

Allies

His own staff

And the Pope.