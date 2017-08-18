Finland attack: 2 killed in Turku stabbing spree

At least two people have been killed and six others hospitalized in a stabbing attack in the Finnish city of Turku on Friday, state broadcaster YLE reported.

Three people are now undergoing surgery, YLE reports, citing hospital sources.

Police earlier shot and arrested a suspect after the stabbing in the southwestern city and said they were searching for other possible perpetrators.

The suspect was shot in the leg after the attack, said police, who warned the public to move away from the city center.

The attack has prompted a boost to police patrols across the country and security has been tightened at the Helsinki-Vantaan airport and train stations.

Turku lies around 140 kilometers (around 85 miles) west of the capital, Helsinki.

Finland’s National Police Commissioner Seppo Kolehmainen said it was too soon to tell if the attack in was terror-related, according to YLE.

Finnish media published photographs of the attack site, and one showed a body covered with a white sheet. Others showed a small crowd around someone apparently bleeding on a cobblestone road and several ambulances around a cordoned off area.

The attack occurred at two market places close to each other in the city center — Kauppatori, known in English as Central Market Square, as well as the Puutori Market Square, YLE reported.

Police said on Twitter they were also patrolling a shopping mall.

‘There was blood everywhere’

Kent Svensson, 44, from Sweden who was in Turku said he witnessed a man with “a huge white knife” running and stabbing people in his path.

“It was really horrible. We were sitting on a terrace just next to the square and this woman just screamed like hell and this guy was standing in front of her with a huge knife just stabbing people,” he said.

“There was blood everywhere,” he said, adding that he saw a victim lying on the ground.