Curbside Recycling is Still Offered in Clearfield Borough

CLEARFIELD – Curbside recycling services are still available in Clearfield Borough.

At Thursday’s Clearfield Borough Council meeting, Street Department Foreman Todd Kling discussed the program and encouraged residents to participate.

Kling said the borough provides a truck and two workers on the first and third Tuesday of every month to pick up bimetals, aluminum, as well as clear, brown and green glass.

Kling said while a lot of residents have been using the recycling facilities available near the Clearfield County Jail, the borough is still providing the curbside pickup services.

“We’ve been doing this for a while and it seems like it has dwindled. Some weeks, we barely get a truckload. I would really like to see the community get back involved with the program,” Kling said.

He said there is also a receptacle at the borough garage where residents can drop off newspapers. While the borough does not recycle cardboard, Kling said there are recycling containers available from the borough for glass, bimetals and aluminum.

Kling said anyone wishing to get involved with the program, or who would like more information can call the borough office.