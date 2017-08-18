Home / Crime / Clearfield County’s Most Wanted Absconders

Clearfield County’s Most Wanted Absconders

GANT News has partnered with the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole and will publish its absconders list for Clearfield County.

Individuals listed on this page are not reporting as required by conditions of their parole. Probation and parole officials are seeking information as to their whereabouts.

If you have seen or have information regarding any individual within your community who is listed as a parole absconder, please contact the board at 1-800-932-4857 or  RA-CRabscondertips@pa.gov to report the information. You may also submit an online tip.

Any information provided will be held in strictest confidence.

Photo (if available) Name
Photo Not Available Shaolin Caldwell

(Provided photo)

 Richard Gilbert
Photo Not Available Sean Hall

(Provided photo)

 Frederich Harris
Photo Not Available James Harris
Photo Not Available Jason Hoover

(Provided photo)

 Lamont Marshall

(Provided photo)

 Thomas Moore
Photo Not Available Mitchell Morgan
Photo Not Available John Rodgers
Photo Not Available Dewey Smallwood

 

