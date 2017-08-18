Children’s Aid Society Receives State Grant for Home-Based Parenting Program Expansion

Children’s Aid Society in Clearfield (CAS) was recently awarded a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to expand the Triple P – Positive Parenting Program.

The $150,000 state grant, intended to target evidence-based programs that reduce violence, juvenile delinquency and child abuse and neglect, will span a two-year period, which began July 1. Funds will be used for training and development of the project expansion to Jefferson County.

Already offered by CAS in Clearfield County, the Triple P System is one of the world’s most successful parenting programs. It was developed at the Parenting and Family Support Centre at the University of Queensland, Australia and is being implemented in 25 countries.

Delivered in several different formats, Triple P is designed to give parents the skills they need to raise confident, healthy children and teenagers and to build stronger family relationships.

It doesn’t tell people how to parent, but gives parents simple tips and strategies they can adapt to their own situations. For this project Children’s Aid Society will implement Level 4 Standard Triple P.

Level 4 is an intensive training in positive parenting on a one-to-one basis consisting of 10 individualized one-hour weekly sessions. Staff members assess the level of risk the family faces through assessments, monitoring and observation of parent-child interactions.

Parents are encouraged to develop a parenting plan that makes use of a variety of strategies and tools and are asked to practice their parenting plan with their children.

“The target population is parents and caregivers of children ages birth to 16 with moderate to severe behavior and or emotional difficulties or for parents who would like to gain a more in-depth understanding of positive parenting,” said CAS Executive Director Bonnie Floro, “We expect to serve 60 families over the two-year period.”

Following a planning and training period, CAS will start receiving self-referrals from families and community agencies. All services will be at no cost to participants.

This grant proposal received support from the Jefferson County Collaboration and Prevention Board, a newly-formed community-based partnership.

For more information, please call 814-765-2686, Ext. 208, or e-mail triplep@childaid.org.