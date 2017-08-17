Trump: Graham criticism of Charlottesville comments ‘a disgusting lie’

President Donald Trump on Thursday accused Sen. Lindsey Graham of lying about the President’s response to the racially motivated violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, denying that he drew a moral equivalency between white supremacists and people who protested them.

“Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists……,” Trump tweeted. “…and people like Ms. Heyer. Such a disgusting lie. He just can’t forget his election trouncing. The people of South Carolina will remember!”

Trump was referring to Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who was killed in a car attack on Saturday. The man charged in her killing has been described as a Nazi sympathizer.

South Carolina’s Graham, a frequent critic of the President who unsuccessfully ran against him in the 2016 presidential primaries, warned Wednesday that Trump’s rhetoric is “dividing Americans” following comments the President made casting some blame on what he called “alt-left” counterprotesters who rallied in the Virginia city over the weekend.

In a statement given to CNN’s Kate Bolduan, the Republican had harsh words for the President.

“Mr. President, I encourage you to try to bring us together as a nation after this horrific event in Charlottesville. Your words are dividing Americans, not healing them,” said Graham, a frequent critic of Trump who also ran against him for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.

“Through his statements yesterday, President Trump took a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally and people like Ms. Heyer,” Graham said in the statement, referencing Heyer, who died from injuries sustained at the rally in the Virginia city Saturday. “I, along with many others, do not endorse this moral equivalency.”

Trump on Tuesday blamed the violence on both sides of the conflict — equating white supremacists with those who were there to protest them.

“Many Republicans do not agree with and will fight back against the idea that the Party of Lincoln has a welcome mat out for the David Dukes of the world,” Graham said.

Trump called Heyer “truly special” Wednesday on Twitter after being criticized for not responding more directly to her family.

“Memorial service today for beautiful and incredible Heather Heyer, a truly special young woman. She will be long remembered by all,” he tweeted.

Duke, a former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard, was pleased with the President’s words and took to Twitter following Trump’s comments Tuesday to thank him for his “honesty and courage.”

“Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about #Charlottesville & condemn the leftist terrorists in BLM/Antifa,” said the full tweet from an account that is not verified by Twitter but appears to represent Duke and features videos apparently posted by and of him.

Graham added his voice to a slew of Republican members of Congress, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, who have taken to Twitter to condemn and distance themselves from Trump’s statements.