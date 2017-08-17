Trump ends plans for his Council on Infrastructure

President Donald Trump has ended plans for an Advisory Council on Infrastructure, a White House official told CNN Thursday.

The council was still being formed but Trump decided to end the process, the official said. No reason was given.

“The President has announced the end of the Manufacturing Council and the Strategy & Policy Forum. In addition, the President’s Advisory Council on Infrastructure, which was still being formed, will not move forward,” the official said.

The ending of the infrastructure council was first reported by Bloomberg News.

The suspension of this council comes after two other business advisory groups were ended by the President earlier this week.