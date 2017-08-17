Susquehanna River Arts Center of Clearfield Holds Ribbon-Cutting, Grand Opening

CLEARFIELD – On Aug. 11, the Susquehanna River Arts Center of Clearfield (SRACC) held its grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

During the grand opening, the premier exhibit was art work of the late Willard Dominick (1920-2016). Dominick was one of the founding fathers of SRACC.

Dominick, a renowned artist and educator, was also a contributor to the Army Heritage Museum Education Center in Carlisle, Pa. A part of his legacy is the collection of art work he’s left behind.

His daughter, Kathy Marino, and lifetime friend, Beverly Owens, were both available to speak about Dominick’s art work at the celebration. His work will be on display until the end of August at the SRACC office.

If you would like a private viewing, please contact Jody Grumblatt at 814-765-5700. Art work, which is displayed at SRACC, is also available for purchase.

The Susquehanna River Arts Center of Clearfield is located at 124 E. Market St., in downtown Clearfield.

SRACC was established in 1965 and is a non-profit center established for the arts. However, it never had an established location in its more than 50-year history.

The SRACC office was formed to provide a location for the exhibition of original art and to host educational programs about the development of art.

By showcasing works of local artists, the SRACC project not only highlights the cultural assets of the region, but also fosters an appreciation of both communities and heritage, stated Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner of the Clearfield Revitalization Corp.

For more information, please visit the Susquehanna River Art Center of Clearfield’s Facebook page.