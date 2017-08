PERRY TOWNSHIP – The investigation is continuing into an arson that occurred Wednesday at 207 Harper Rd., in Perry Township, said the state police at Ridgway.

According to the report, a fire marshal was requested to determine the origin and cause of the structure fire. Upon investigation, it was allegedly found that the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the fire marshal at the Ridgway barracks at 814-776-6136.