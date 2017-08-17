Obituary Notice: Lewis H. Nelson

Lewis H. Nelson, 89, of Clearfield died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 at his home.

He was born June 28, 1928, a son of the late A.C. and Helen (Schucker) Nelson.

Mr. Nelson had been employed as a plumber, retiring in 1990. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

A member of the Old Town Sportsmen’s Club, he was known for his horseshoe throwing ability. Mr. Nelson was also a member of the St. John Lutheran Church, Clearfield

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served during the Korean War.

He is survived by six children, Charlotte Smith and her husband, David of Grafton, Ohio, Randy ‘Butch’ Nelson and his wife, Sandy of Glen Richey and Terry Palovcsik and her husband, Denny, Chuck Nelson and his wife, Edie, Roger Nelson and his wife, Cathy and Brenda Carter and her husband, Ed, all of Clearfield.

He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Louise Lindberg, Jeanette Carns and her husband, Wayne, and Patsy Rhone, all of Clearfield; and a brother, Lee Nelson of DuBois.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte E. (McKendrick) Nelson on March 3, 2008 and to whom he was wed Sept. 15, 1950 in Clearfield. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Joni Lou Nelson; a sister, Lucille Flegal; and a brother, Lynn Nelson.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, with the Rev. Kenneth Leonard officiating.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Old Town Sportsmen’s Club, 493 Mann Rd., Clearfield.

