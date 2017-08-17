Malala Yousafzai ‘so excited’ to go to University of Oxford

Malala Yousafzai says she is “so excited” after being accepted to study at the world famous University of Oxford.

The 20-year-old Pakistani activist who rose to prominence after being shot in the head and neck by the Taliban while on her way home from school in 2012, has won praise for her campaigning and advocacy surrounding the rights of girls to receive education.

Already a Nobel Peace Prize winner and the youngest ever UN Messenger of Peace, Malala will now hope to complete the prestigious Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Malala wrote: “So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students – the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead!”

She joins some of the most famous leaders in the world in studying PPE at Oxford including former Pakistani President Benazir Bhutto, former US President Bill Clinton, Ex-British Prime Minister David Cameron and leader of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi.

Successful year

It has been a stellar year for Malala.

In April, she stood alongside United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to accept the role of UN Messenger of Peace.

Guterres described Yousafzai as a “hero” and “the symbol of one of the most important causes in the world.”

She also received honorary Canadian citizenship from the country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau.