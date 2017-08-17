LTE: Everyone Has Something to Contribute Towards Betterment of the Planet

Dear Editor:

At Nature Abounds, we believe everyone has something to contribute towards the betterment of the planet regardless of age, race, gender, sexual orientation, etc. Everyone needs to take care of their share.

We also believe that while all living beings, human as well as flora and fauna, are different, we all have the same basic needs – clean air and water, fresh food, and some form of habitat to protect us and our young. Without these, the world struggles as is evident around the globe.

We believe that to solve the problems in the world today, we must first look at the path leading to them. We cannot ignore or erase history, but we should learn from it, not repeating the missteps of yesteryears.

We’re saddened by the events of late, not just in Charlottesville but in similar incidents over the last few years. While Nature Abounds’ focus remains on the environment, we will work with others to ensure that all living beings are treated with dignity.

Nature Abounds is a national 501©3 nonprofit organization encouraging citizens to unplug from the societal “norms,” wake up to the natural world around you and to take action for a healthier environment.

Since being found in 2008, Nature Abounds has engaged over 9,000 volunteers in all fifty states and beyond in a variety of volunteer projects that help the environment. More information can be found at www.natureabounds.org.

Melinda Hughes

Nature Abounds