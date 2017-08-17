GANT Police Blotter

State police at Philipsburg
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred Aug. 8 on Walnut Street in Rush Township. During the incident, a 44-year-old Philipsburg man allegedly pushed the victim during an altercation. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Wednesday on Walker Street in Rush Township. During the incident, someone allegedly applied pressure against the front exterior door to the victim’s residence, which caused the glass pane to shatter. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Philipsburg at 814-342-3370.
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police received a report about an incident of theft by unlawful taking that occurred between July 16 and Wednesday at the United Electric Cooperative’s Pine Brook substation, in Pine Creek Township. During the incident, someone allegedly removed a padlock from the gate and then once inside, they removed 35’ of copper wire. The value of the copper wire is estimated at $170, according to the report. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
- State police received a report about a burglary that occurred July 12-13 at a Service Center Road address in Pine Creek Township. During the incident, someone allegedly pried open a rear entry door, causing damage, and then once inside, they cut wiring above the electrical box and took about 500 feet of copper wire. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about a tri-axle losing some coal at the Hyde light.
- Police assisted medical personnel on Read Road.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of disorderly conduct at Destini’s Daycare.
- Police conducted a warrant service on Valley View Drive.
- Police responded to an active alarm at Rural King.
- Police responded to an active alarm at Kwik Fill on South Second Street.
- Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle on Mount Zion.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of loitering and prowling on Scribbers Road.