DuBois Man Pleads Guilty to Several Camp Burglaries

CLEARFIELD – A DuBois man accused of breaking into several camp burglaries in August of last year pleaded guilty Wednesday in Clearfield County Court.

Matthew E. Witherite, 20, was sentenced to serve two years in the state intermediate punishment program for three felony counts of burglary and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman. He must also pay more than $11,000 in restitution.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 12, 2016, police investigated a burglary at a seasonal home on Beers Road in Sandy Township. The victims reported that two flat screen televisions, electronics, furs, tools, clothing, antiques and other items totaling more than $29,000 had been removed from the camp. Entry was gained by breaking a window in the master bedroom.

Sandy Township police investigated another burglary on Fire Tower Road Aug. 14, 2016 where officers on patrol discovered an open window at a secondary home that had been broken into previously. The owner later reported helmets, clothing, ammunition and other items were missing. The items were valued at $891.

On Aug. 18, 2016, officers were called to a camp on Kiehlmeir Road that had been burglarized and ransacked. Someone had discharged a fire extinguisher inside the camp. Missing was a shotgun, heaters, an old CB radio and a skeet thrower with a total value of $1,387. The damage was estimated at $2,500.

A receipt was found in the yard that was traced to Kerr’s Auto Repair in Reynoldsville. The owners were contacted and it was discovered that their son, Seth Kerr, had their truck on the night in question. Inside the truck officers located the CB radio and receiver.

When he was questioned, Kerr claimed he had been working the night of the burglary but later it was discovered that Kerr had been terminated from his job earlier in the week.

Witherite’s ex-girlfriend provided information to investigators on the burglaries. She told police that she was at a residence on Circle Road when a juvenile and Witherite showed up with a rifle and motorcycle helmets.

The juvenile and another juvenile left with Witherite and when they returned they had a big screen television and a smaller television. She told police they mentioned breaking into camps and taking items from cars in the area.

When Witherite was interviewed by police, he admitted to burglarizing the three camps. He stated he, Kerr and the first juvenile were involved with the Kiehlmeir Road crime; he and the second juvenile in the Fire Tower Road burglary; and he and both juveniles committed the burglary on Beers Road.

Kerr, 19 of Reynoldsville pleaded guilty to the same charges in March when he was also placed into the state intermediate punishment program for two years.