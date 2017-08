Children’s Aid Society in Clearfield will hold adoption and foster care information nights Sept. 26 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the DuBois Public Library and Sept. 27 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Children’s Aid Society.

There is no cost to attend. Free classes for anyone interested in adopting or fostering a child will be held at Children’s Aid Society Wednesdays from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. from Oct. 4 – Nov. 8.

To sign up, call 814-765-2686, Ext. 204, or e-mail adoption@childaid.org.