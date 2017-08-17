Antique and Custom Auto Show to be held Sunday at Clearfield Fairgrounds

CLEARFIELD – The 41st annual Central Mountains Region Antique and Custom Auto Show will be held Sunday at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds, rain or shine.

This year’s main show sponsor is Ford® and Dotts Motor Co., Clearfield. There will be a display of new vehicles for attendees to see.

Car show entrant registration is $5, and admission and parking will be free to the public.

This year the club will present dash plaques to the first 150 show entrants. Car registration will be open from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Judging will get under way at 12:30 p.m. Trophy presentations will begin at 3:30 p.m. with the main raffle to follow.

Entertainment will be provided by Lil’ Man Sound Productions. There will be food vendors and an indoor and outdoor flea market on the fairgrounds.

This year’s Car of the Year is a 1984 Chevrolet El Camino; it’s owned by Rich and Lori Yarger and will be on display. The car will also be featured on a bottle of wine by Starr Hill Winery.

This year the club will raffle off a 1966 Ford Mustang. It’s a six-cylinder automatic and a two-door with a hardtop. The club will only be selling 2,000 tickets.

Tickets are on sale now and will be the day of the show. Tickets are $10 each or three for $25. The winner does not need to be present to win and is responsible for all license fees and taxes.

The club will also hold a 50/50 as well as its door prize drawings. All door prizes are donated by Osceola Mills Auction Barn of Osceola Mills.

Vintage antique, classic and muscle cars, custom and modified cars and trucks, motorcycles and more will complete for trophies in 20 classes.

There will be three trophies awarded in 19 of the classes, with “something special” with the AACA national award winners.

As always, the car show will be a judged event. All vehicles must have a working fire extinguisher to be judged.

The club will have a space for vehicles that do not make the classes for “display only.” Vehicle owners can bring canopies; however, they need to be anchored in the show field.

Show vehicle classes are as follows:

Class A, Antique Class – to 1933;

Class B, Antique Class – 1934-1949;

Class C, Antique Class – 1950-1966;

Class D, Antique Class – 1967-1974;

Class E, Antique Class – 1975-1992;

Class F, Classic Class – 1993-2002;

Class G, Two-Seater Sport Cars – to 1992;

Class H, Two-Seater Sport Cars – 1992-2001;

Class I, Commercial – to 2001;

Class J, Most Original Unrestored – 1900-1977;

Class K, Street Rods – through 1950;

Class L, Street Rods – 1951-1976;

Class M, Modified Cars – 1977-2002;

Class N, Stock Trucks – to 1970;

Class O, Stock Trucks – 1971-2002

Class P, All Modified Trucks/Vans – to 2002;

Class Q, Motorcycle Class – American Brand (All years to present);

Class R, Motorcycle Class – Foreign Brand (All years to present);

Class S, Motorcycle Class – All Trikes Brand (All years to present); and

Class T, AACA National Award Winners

In addition to classes, the following special trophies will be awarded: President’s Trophy, Oldest Vehicle Award, Longest Distance Award, Mayor’s Trophy by Mayor Jim Schell, Charles J. Ross Memorial Award, Dotts Motor Co. Best Ford of Show Award and Best in Show by Starr Hill Winery & Vineyard.

For more information, contact Penny White at gottaracedirt@yahoo.com, call 814-761-0326 or visit the club’s Facebook page.