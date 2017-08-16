White House business panels collapse as CEOs flee Trump

President Trump’s two business advisory groups have fallen apart in the wake of his remarks on Charlottesville.

As one CEO after another quit his manufacturing group, Trump said on Wednesday that he was disbanding both groups.

He tweeted: “Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!”

Eight members of the manufacturing council had already walked away in recent days, in the wake of Trump’s repeated avowal that violence at a rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville was perpetrated by many sides. They included CEOs of several major corporations and the AFL-CIO, among others.

A second group, the Strategic and Policy Forum, was led by Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman. It included some of the biggest players in finance and business: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, General Motors CEO Mary Barra, and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. It had met several times since it was established shortly after the election.

In a statement, members of the Strategic and Policy Forum said “intolerance, racism and violence have absolutely no place in this country and are an affront to core American values.”

“We believe the debate over Forum participation has become a distraction from our well-intentioned and sincere desire to aid vital policy discussions on how to improve the lives of everyday Americans. As such, the President and we are disbanding the Forum,” the group said.