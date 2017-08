HOUTZDALE – The Rev. Harold Harry will speak at revival services at the Sanborn United Methodist Church, Houtzdale, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Harry is a well-known evangelist throughout many churches in this area as well as in the south.

He was a guest speaker and took part in a dedication in a church in Campinas, Brazil. Harry has also visited Jerusalem and done missionary work in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.