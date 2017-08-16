Right Turn Crisis Intervention Team Graduates Seventh Class

The Right Turn Crisis Intervention Team has graduated its seventh class, announced William Mendat, program director of Community Connections of Clearfield and Jefferson Counties.

On Aug. 10, 14 Clearfield and Jefferson County police, corrections, parole, Drug and Alcohol, Pentz Run and Safe Haven program officers completed 40 hours of specialized behavioral health training to assist individuals and families in behavioral health crisis.

The training was presented through the cooperation of the Jefferson and Clearfield County Criminal Justice advisory boards, Community Connections of Clearfield and Jefferson Counties, The Meadows Psychiatric Center, Nulton Diagnostic and Treatment/Peerstar, Jefferson County Jail, Brookville Borough and Ferguson Township (Centre County) police departments, Community Guidance Center and Service Access and Management.

Pictured, from left to right in the first row, are: Tony Vargas and Kem Parada, Safe Haven, and Stephanie Hatch, Carlie Jo Waseleski and Kurtis Garris, Jefferson County Jail.

In the second row are Chet Hawkins, Safe Haven; Brock Morgan, Pentz Run; Tammy Vinglass-Oaks, C-J Drug and Alcohol; Cody Hamilton, Pentz Run; Leslie Buffone, C-J Drug and Alcohol; Crystal Panebianco, Lawrence Township police; and Charlie Ellermeyer and Dustin Wallace, Jefferson County Jail.

Missing from photo is Keith Summerson, Pennsylvania State Parole.