Johan Oviedo retired 18 of the first 19 batters he faced for the State College Spikes on Wednesday night, but the West Virginia Black Bears grew their lead late to take a 5-1 decision at Monongalia County Ballpark. The Spikes now sit three games back of West Virginia for the New York-Penn League Pinckney Division lead, and two games back of Aberdeen in the race for the league’s lone Wild Card berth.