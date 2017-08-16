Obituary Notice: James E. Jordan Jr.

James E. Jordan Jr., 23, of Grand Forks, ND and originally from Clearfield, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2017.

He was born Aug. 21, 1993 in Virginia Beach, Va., the son of James E. Jordan Sr. and Melissa (Anderson) Eisenhauer.

He attended Clearfield Area High School until his sophomore year; he graduated from Warren High School in 2012. He went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force.

After his discharge, he worked for the U.S. Government as a housing referral assistant.

While serving in the U.S. Air Force, he met the love of his life Christina (Schlosser) Jordan. He married her July 9, 2015.

From the moment they met, both knew they were destined to be together. Though they were a newly-married couple, their relationship was very committed and meant the world to them. He was a loving, devoted and selfless husband.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding dirt bikes. He enjoyed golfing and playing pool.

He was passionate about everything he was interested in. He would watch hours and hours of YouTube videos just researching and learning about different things.

He was a member of the West Side United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his parents; wife, Christina (Schlosser) Jordan of Grand Forks, ND; and step-parents, Tim Eisenhauer of Golden Rod and Lisa Jordan of Clearfield.

He is survived by four step-brothers, Caleb Eisenhauer of Golden Rod and Nick, Jonathan and Alec Opaliski of Curwensville; in-laws, Lawrence and Debra Schlosser of Grand Fork, ND; brother-in-law, John Allen Schlosser, sister-in-law, Allyssa Jean Schlosser; and his niece, Olivia Jean Olson.

He is also survived by his paternal grandparents, Calvin and Wanda Jordan of Hyde; maternal grandparents, Randy and Susan Anderson and Kathy Anderson, all of Clearfield; step-grandparents, William and Carol Taylor and Joe Eisenhauer, all of Curwensville, and Linda Eisenhauer of Kylertown; aunts and uncles, Dawn Reese of Clearfield, Randy Anderson of Curwensville, Chuck and Amy Hallman of Clearfield and Sara Eisenhauer of Vermont; and the family dog, Baxter.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. with Pastor Brenda Libreatori officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by members of the Clearfield VFW.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. The family will also receive friends from 11 a.m. Tuesday until the hour of service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Old Town Sportsmen’s Club, 493 Mann Rd., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Online tributes can be made at www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.