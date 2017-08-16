GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police reported on a DUI (drug) incident that occurred Tuesday on Crooked Sewer Road in Decatur Township. According to state police, a 39-year-old Houtzdale woman was stopped for summary traffic violations. Upon speaking with her, it was determined she’d allegedly been consuming a controlled substance. She was transported to the hospital for a blood test. Charges are currently pending the blood test results.
State police at Philipsburg
- On Monday, state police served a warrant at the Harbor Inn in Decatur Township. During the warrant service, a 48-year-old Philipsburg man was allegedly in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Charges will be filed through the district court.
State police at Ridgway
- State police reported recovering a stolen vehicle Monday at the West End Market in Ridgway Township. According to state police, a vehicle was partially parked in the roadway with its hazard lights on. However, there wasn’t anyone around the vehicle. State police determined the vehicle was stolen in Lawrence Township, and it was towed to the Ridgway barracks for processing. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
Lawrence Township
- Police were requested to check the welfare of a person at a Mann Road residence. Upon arrival, police found that they were OK.
- Police received a report about a parking issue that was occurring in the Hillsdale area.
- Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle at the VFW picnic grounds. Upon arrival, police found a traveler from Ohio who had stopped to walk his dog and stretch his legs. H apologized to police for not realizing it was a private park and stated he’d be leaving.
- Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle in the Palmer Street area.
- Police received a traffic complaint that occurred in Kerr Addition.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of retail theft at Wal-Mart.
- Police received a report about a vehicle repossession.
- Police received a noise complaint that occurred on Joseph Road.
- Police received a report about a wanted person.
- Police received a report about a male and female who were engaged in an argument on Route 879. When police located the vehicle, they learned there had been a medical emergency involving a passenger.
- Police received a report about a theft at a business on Leonard Street.
- Police assisted medical personnel with an intentional overdose in the Hillsdale area.
DuBois City
- Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Long Avenue and South Jared Street. According to the report, a vehicle was traveling eastbound on West Long Avenue through its intersection with Jared Street. At the same time, a second vehicle was traveling northbound through the intersection. The operator of the second vehicle failed to stop for a flashing red traffic control device, causing a collision. Moderate to severe damage was reported as a result, and one person was taken to the hospital, police said. The operator of the second vehicle will also be cited for the accident.
- Police received a report about a dog that was found in the 400 block of Knarr Street. Police took the dog into custody and ran its tags. The dog was returned to its owner.
- Police responded to an activated burglar alarm in the 900 block of Chestnut Street. Upon arrival, police found everything to be OK.
- Police responded to an activated burglar alarm in the 300 block of Rumbarger Avenue. Upon arrival, police found everything to be OK.
- Police received a report about a suspicious male at the Rumbarger Cemetery. He was reportedly dressed in all black and walking around while talking to himself. When police made contact with him, he stated he was walking, talking to himself and didn’t need any assistance. He also didn’t mean to cause any disturbance.
- Police received a report about a female who was threatening to jump off the Sandy Township Bridge. Upon arrival, officers didn’t locate anyone around. It was determined the female was at the City Park Bridge. When police made contact with the female, she stated she was going through a rough time. She agreed to be taken to the hospital for treatment.