Anna Faris offers relationship advice

Anna Faris had some words of wisdom for a caller on her podcast, and some are viewing it as insight into her marriage with Chris Pratt.

Faris hosts a popular podcast titled “Unqualified.” In the latest episode, she got into a discussion about relationships.

The actress also thanked fans the love and support she has received in the wake of her split from Pratt.

The pair, who have been married for eight years and have a young son, released a statement earlier this month announcing they have separated.

“We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another,” the statement read in part.

On her podcast, Faris offered some advice to a young woman who called in to discuss a problem she was having with her boyfriend and one of his friends.

The “Mom” actress told her not to fear the future and “don’t be afraid to feel your independence.”

“I made that mistake, I think, a little bit, like feeling like I’m checking my relationship off the list,” Faris said. “And that would be the final piece of advice I could give you, would be know your worth, know your independence, know that you’re young and there are so many people out there.”

“Life is too short for you to be in relationships where you’re not feeling like this isn’t fully right or somebody doesn’t have your back, or somebody doesn’t fully value you,” Faris added.

Neither she nor Pratt have given any interviews speaking directly about their breakup.

Pratt has two movies scheduled to come out next year, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and the new season of Faris’s CBS sitcom “Mom” returns November 2.