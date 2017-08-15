Walmart CEO: Trump ‘missed a criticial opportunity’ to unite country

Now the CEO of America’s largest employer is taking President Donald Trump to task for his response to the violence in Charlottesville this past weekend.

On Monday, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a note to employees that the president “missed a critical opportunity” in his initial reaction to the “tragic events.”

“As we watched the events and the response from President Trump over the weekend, we too felt that he missed a critical opportunity to help bring our country together by unequivocally rejecting the appalling actions of white supremacists,” McMillon said.

He added that the Trump’s remarks on Monday, in which denounced white supremacists by name, “were a step in the right direction.”

“We need that clarity and consistency in the future,” McMillon said.