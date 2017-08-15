Trump defends delay in denouncing Charlottesville attackers

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he didn’t wait too long to make a complete statement on the violence in Charlottesville, arguing that he took his time because he didn’t know the facts.

The President subsequently called the driver of the car that drove through a crowd, killing one woman, as a “murder” then once again blamed both sides for the violence.

“You can call it terrorism, you can call it murder. You can call it whatever you want,” he said. “The driver of the car is a murderer and what he did was a horrible, horrible, inexcusable thing.”

“I didn’t wait long. I didn’t wait long. I wanted to make sure, unlike most politicians, that what I said was correct, not make a quick statement,” Trump said Tuesday. “The statement I made on Saturday, the first statement, was a fine statement, but you don’t make statements that direct until you know the facts. It takes a little while to get the facts. You still don’t know the facts and it is a very, very important process to me. It is a very important statement.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.