Rouhani says Iran could quit nuclear deal ‘within hours’ over US sanctions

Iran’s newly re-elected President Hassan Rouhani has threatened to quit the 2015 nuclear deal “within hours” if the United States continues to impose new sanctions on the country.

Rouhani issued the warning in a televised speech to Iran’s parliament Tuesday, kicking off a vote-of-confidence session for nominated ministers of his second-term cabinet.

“Iran could quit the nuclear deal within hours if the US imposes more sanctions,” Rouhani said, according to Iran’s state-run Press TV.

“Iran has remained and will remain committed to the deal, though any breach of promise by other parties will receive appropriate responses,” he added, according to Iran’s semi-official MEHR news agency.

He also suggested the US was an unreliable partner, according to MEHR, citing the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement and new restrictions imposed by the US on Cuba.

Rouhani was a key architect of the 2015 nuclear agreement with the United States, the European Union and other partners.

The deal led to the lifting of most international sanctions against Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

Last month, the US announced new sanctions against entities and individuals with ties to Iran, a day after certifying that the Iranian government was in compliance with the nuclear agreement.

In response, Iran’s parliament passed a bill Sunday outlining plans to “counter US terrorist measures in the region,” according to Iran’s state-run Press TV.

The US has accused Iran of stoking chaos in the Middle East and condemned the country’s support for US-designated terrorist groups, militias and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“The United States remains deeply concerned about Iran’s malign activities across the Middle East, which undermine regional stability, security and prosperity,” US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement in July.

Rouhani was sworn in for a second term earlier this month. In his inauguration address, he said the US could not be trusted.

“The actions of the US regarding the implementation [of the nuclear deal] show that the US can’t be trusted,” Rouhani said. “The world should know that any abrogation pertaining to the agreement would face the unanimous reaction of the nation and the government of Iran.”