Obituary Notice: Donald L. Shaffer

Donald L. Shaffer, 72, of Levittown and formerly of Ansonville, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 at the St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne.

He was the beloved husband of the former Gloria A. Hartley with whom he shared 52 years of marriage.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Nicole M. Carey of Round Hill, Va., and Darren L. Shaffer and his wife, Heather of Burgettstown and five grandchildren, Hanna, Conor, Dylan, Madalyn and Damon.

In addition, he is survived by a brother, Raymond Shaffer and his wife, Jeraldene of Perkasie; a sister, Terry Zuschnitt and her husband, Paul of Bristol; as well as several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Eileen Shaffer of Bellevue, Ohio, Sara Shaffer of Bristol, Gayle and Michael Stephens of Levittown, Barbara Weaver pf Baltimore, Ohio and Vincent Hartley of Prospect Park.

Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends are also left to cherish the time spent with him.

Born in Kerrmoor, he was the son of the late Carl and Harriet (Freyer) Shaffer. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Floyd C. Shaffer, Rudy W. Shaffer, Dale M. Shaffer and his infant sister, Gale E. Shaffer.

After spending his children in Ansonville, he was a graduate of Beccaria-Coalport-Irvona (BCI) High School. He was a resident of Levittown for 55 years.

Drafted into the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, he was extremely proud of being a marine. He was employed by Pathmark as a meat cutter for 44 years.

During that time, in addition to attending to his job responsibilities, he helped many people by completing random acts of kindness, hoping that others would do the same.

His passions in life were spending time with his family, hunting, fishing and training dogs, especially beagles. There was no such thing as a bad day when he was hunting.

He also enjoyed cooking, especially for family gatherings and game dinners. He was a member of American Legion Post 834, Fallsington, and a very active member of Garden State Beagle Club.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville. Burial will be in the Fruit Hill Cemetery, Ansonville.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The family suggests contributions be made to either Pheasants Forever – www.pheasantsforever.org – or the American Cancer Society – www.americancancersociety.org.

The James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. of Levittown and the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville are in charge of the arrangements.