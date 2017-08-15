Nigeria: At least 30 people killed in triple suicide attack

At least 30 people were killed and more than 80 others injured in a triple suicide attack Tuesday in the town of Mandarari, in Nigeria’s Borno State, according to civilian vigilantes fighting Boko Haram Islamists in the area.

Three female suicide bombers detonated their explosive belts in a local market and outside a nearby camp for people displaced by Boko Haram violence.

The attacks happened on a weekly market day when people from the town and nearby villages flood the market to buy and sell food, clothing and livestock.

Twenty-eight people were initially killed at the explosion site, and two others were taken to hospital in the town of Maiduguri, where they died at admission, according to a medic at the state-run hospital.

As of yet, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the Konduga district where it took place is a known flashpoint for Boko Haram attacks.

Developing story – more to come