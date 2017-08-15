GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Sunday on Route 322 at the Bigler light in Bradford Township. During the incident, someone allegedly threw eggs at the victim’s 2016 Ford Edge while traveling westbound. Damage is estimated at $50. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
State police at DuBois
- State police received a report about an incident of theft that occurred between Aug. 5 and Aug. 9 on Firetower Road in Polk Township. During the incident, someone allegedly took the victim’s multi-colored paddle boat from her residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at DuBois at 814-371-4652.
State police at Philipsburg
- State police received a report about an alleged incident of simple assault that occurred July 27 on South Eagle Valley Road in Worth Township. No further information was provided in the report, and state police are continuing their investigation.
- State police reported on a drug-related incident that occurred July 25 on Buffalo Drive in Taylor Township. According to state police, a trooper was dispatched for trespassing. Upon investigation, it was found a 17-year-old Weedville girl allegedly drove back a driveway that was clearly posted as private property and a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located in her vehicle. Charges were filed against her as a result of the incident.
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred Aug. 9 on Casanova Road in Rush Township. During the incident, a Munson male allegedly subjected the victim to unwanted physical contact.
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police received a report about an incident of disorderly conduct that occurred Tuesday on Markton Road in Knox Township. According to state police, a trooper was assigned to investigate a disturbance around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival to the scene, a Brookville man and woman were given a verbal warning to turn down loud music, which was disturbing and inconveniencing their neighbors. However, state police were contacted a second time about loud music being played by the same couple, and charges were subsequently filed against them through the district court.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about an abandoned vehicle along Park Avenue Extension.
- Police received a report about a fox running around near Wal-Mart.
- Police received a report about a phone scam.
- Police served two warrants on a female for her failure to respond to citations.
- Police received a report about a phone scam. Police would like to remind people to not provide their information out over the phone.
- Police received a report about found drug paraphernalia in the area of Target Square.
- Police received several reports about alleged retail thefts at Wal-Mart.
- Police received a report about the alleged theft of medications in the area of Linwood Street.
- Police received a report about a domestic disturbance on Thompson Road.
- Police were requested to conduct a welfare check on Clarendon Avenue.
- Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle at the Economy Inn.
Sandy Township
- On Friday police received a report about an alleged break-in. A State College man told police he does maintenance on a home in Treasure Lake, and it was broken into. Police are continuing the investigation at this time.
- On Friday police received a report that a Tipp Street business was allegedly broken into. Police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- On Friday police received a report from a 63-year-old resident of the Bobette Motel. She stated that another resident had threatened to kill her dog. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- On Saturday police received a report from a 39-year-old Sandy Township resident who had observed people in an abandoned trailer near her home. Officers investigated and learned that the trailer was being remodeled.
- On Sunday police received a report from a Walnut Avenue resident. They’d heard glass break downstairs and were afraid someone had broken in. Upon investigation, officers found a box of silverware had fallen over and caused the noise.
- On Sunday police received a report from a 56-year-old Treasure Lake man who had been bitten by his neighbor’s German Shepard while he was trying to catch the dog to return it home. He then threatened to shoot the dog after it ran off, police said. Officers spoke to the owner and the incident was sent to the dog warden.
- On Sunday police received a report about a pick-up truck hauling a trailer after its operator had failed to negotiate a curve on South Highland Street Extension. It traveled through a yard, causing moderate damage; it then struck a tree, shrubbery, telephone pole and mailbox. The truck came to rest in the middle of the roadway, where the trailer became detached from it. The scrap items, which the trailer was carrying, were scattered all over, and the operator fled the scene in the truck, police said. Police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- On Sunday police received a report from a 24-year-old woman who had heard a man yelling at a woman in a car that was driving by Petco. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the vehicle.