Facebook is building a new $750 million data center in Ohio

Facebook will build its next data center in Ohio.

On Tuesday, the company announced that it will invest $750 million to build a new facility in New Albany, just outside Columbus.

The data center will employ 100 permanent workers when it’s finished in 2019.

“This is a $750 million investment in technologies and jobs of the future that will further diversify our state’s economy,” Ohio Governor John Kasich, a Republican, said in a statement. “And, with other leading-edge innovators locating here, [this will] help put Ohio front and center in the Knowledge Belt of the 21st century,”

Facebook’s existing U.S. data centers are in Oregon, North Carolina and Iowa. Centers in Fort Worth, Texas and Los Lunas, New Mexico are currently under construction.

The company’s sales growth may be starting to slow down, but its massive user base requires significant physical infrastructure.

Facebook hit 2 billion monthly users in June.

“We’re thrilled to have found a home in Ohio and to embark on this exciting partnership,” said Erin Egan, Facebook’s vice president of U.S. public policy.

The facility will be powered entirely by renewable energy, Egan said.