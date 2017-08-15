DuBois City to Move Forward with Increasing Sewage Rate

DUBOIS – On Monday night, DuBois City Council voted to move forward with the process of increasing the sewage rates for non-municipal customers.

It was noted that Falls Creek and Sandy Township will be exempt due to having previously agreed upon rates.

Additionally, council said the change will require an ordinance. DuBois City officials will hold a public hearing, complete two readings and advertise before final approval.

The proposed increase in rates is expected to affect billing in October at the earliest.

According to council, residential customers’ rates would increase $2 per 1,000 gallons of sewage from $9 to $11, if approved. Each industrial use tier would increase by the same relative percentage.

The late fee is also proposed to increase from 1.25 to 10 percent. For example, if a $100 bill is late, the customer is currently penalized only $1.25. If the ordinance is approved, it would increase to $10.

It’s expected that the late fee increase will generate an additional $30,000 monthly. “Just about enough to cover the copper [reduction system],” said City Mayor Gary Gilbert.

Officials provided reasons for the increase in rates, which included costs to resolve the city’s inflow and infiltration issues and for the copper reduction system that was mandated by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

In other business, council approved Giant’s request to transfer a liquor license to Martin’s.

Martin’s will begin sales after its renovation to have an eat-in buffet restaurant. It will have both wine and beer for take-home sales, as well.

According to council, take-home limits will be two, six packs for beer and four bottles of wine. Martin’s will close alcohol sales at 10 p.m., and it will require meals to be purchased in order to order beer for in-store drinking.

All customers will be carded with driver’s licenses, military IDs, passports and state IDs as the only acceptable forms of identification. The renovation is planned to begin in the first quarter of 2018.