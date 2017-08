CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Lady Bison volleyball team is holding a “Celebrity Server Night” at the Dutch Pantry in Clearfield. It will take place from 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Aug. 16.

A portion of all sales and tips received will benefit the team. There will also be a basket raffle, including two tickets to the Pittsburgh Steelers pre-season game on Aug. 20.