‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 is sounding more likely

HBO scored a hit with “Big Little Lies,” and its showrunner says more may be coming.

David E. Kelley told Entertainment Weekly that the success of the limited series has “all been a surprise.”

“You never know how these things will turn out,” Kelley said. “You sit down and you write them because you like them, and you congregate a cast and a crew that also responds to the material, and you make it to the best of your ability, and then you throw it out there, and you kinda cross your fingers and duck.”

Based on a novel by Liane Moriarty, the series earned 16 Emmy nominations, including one for writing for Kelley.

Which begs the question, is a follow-up season coming?

“We don’t know yet,” Kelley said. “We’re kicking it around.”

And it sounds like stars like Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are in if it comes together.

“If we feel that the material warrants it, we’ll do it,” Kelley said. “Everybody’s game for getting the the band back together, but we want to make sure that we’ve got the music to justify it. That decision hasn’t been made yet, and it’ll be story-driven when it is.”

A second season depends on Moriarty coming up with a story, he said.