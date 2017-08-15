Anti-Trump rally draws thousands in NYC near Trump Tower

Shouting “Shame!, Shame! Shame,” anti-Trump protesters awaited the President as he returned to New York City Monday night for the first time since taking office.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the President’s motorcade pulled up to Trump Tower, but approached from a direction that bypassed the thousands of demonstrators, CNN affiliate WABC reported.

Hours before, protesters and a small group of supporters, lined up across the street from Trump Tower and the nearby blocks on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue.

As supporters shouted “God bless President Trump,” anti-Trump protesters chanted, “No KKK, No Fascist USA, No Trump!”

Three people were arrested amid the protests at Trump Tower Monday evening, NYPD Detective Hubert Reyes told CNN. All three have been charged with reckless engagement, obstructing government administration, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, Reyes said.

The demonstrations come two days after clashes broke out Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, as counterprotesters met white nationalists and other right-wing groups at the site of the “Unite the Right” event. Counterprotester Heather Heyer was killed when a gray Dodge Challenger rammed into a crowd walking down a street.

Trump, facing mounting bipartisan pressure, condemned white supremacists and neo-Nazis in a brief statement to reporters at an event at the White House on Monday.

But many say the President was two days too late.

An inflatable likeness of Trump, depicted with rodent-like features, was set up at the Plaza Hotel, about two blocks away from Trump Tower

Meanwhile, about two dozen Trump fans near The Plaza chanted “God bless President Trump” and carried American flags and signs with such sentiments as “now is not the time for divisiveness,” CNN affiliate WABC reported.