Obituary Notice: Samuel Carmen Catino

Samuel Carmen Catino, 86, of Clearfield died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 at his home.

Born Jan. 13, 1931 in Curwensville, he was the son of the late Samuel and Ethel (Lampee) Catino.

He married Ruth (Jones) Barrett Catino on Feb. 20, 1992 in Winchester, Va. She survives at home. His first wife, Joanie Johnson, preceded him in death in 1990.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, and he served as a staff sergeant and MP.

He was retired from Oxy Chemical in Niagara Falls, NY. He was a 1948 graduate of the Curwensville High School.

In addition to his parents and his first wife, he was preceded in death by one son, Douglas Johnson; two sisters, Shirley Mantine and Kay Kozerski; and one brother, John Catino.

Along with his second wife, he is survived by four daughters, Cynthia Alivo of Mankego, Wis., Judy Barbarigo and Mary Ann Lewis, both of Niagara Falls, NY, and Michelle Mulhollan of Bigler; three sons, James Catino of Niagara Falls, NY, Gerald Johnson of Hampstead, NC and Christopher Barrett of Clearfield; one sister, Janice McCartney of Clearfield; and one brother, Eugene Catino of Bryn Mawr, Pa.

He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Lake Street United Methodist Church in Woodland, with Pastor Shawn Smith officiating. A luncheon will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clearfield SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook, go to: www.heathfuneral.com.