Obituary Notice: Richard Davies

Richard Davies, 87, of Bethel Park and formerly of DuBois, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 at Family Hospice in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Born Nov. 7, 1929 in Erie, Pa., he was the son of the late Robert and Mildred (Jones) Davies.

On April 16, 1966, he married Clara S. (Shannon) Davies. She preceded him in death June 10, 2011.

He retired from the DuBois Area School District in the maintenance department. Prior to that, he was the owner/operator of Davies Plumbing & Heating. He had also worked as a plumber in the area before owning his own business.

He attended the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Mount Lebanon, where he was very active in church affairs.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and following their many activities.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen J. Hendricks and her husband, Michael of Pittsburgh, Pa.; his two sons, Frank R. Davies and his wife, Cris of Cocoa Beach, Fla., and Jeffrey R. Davies and his wife, Pamela of Albion, NY; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. with the Rev. Garrett Yates officiating. Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

