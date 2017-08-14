Obituary Notice: Mary Jean Miknis

Mary Jean Miknis, 71, of DuBois died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 at Christ the King Manor.

Born Dec. 14, 1945, she is the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Markievich) Miknis.

She was a graduate of DuBois Central Catholic in the class of 1964.

She was employed at Warren State Hospital in Warren, Pa., as a nurse’s aide.

She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, and she was also a “Jeopardy aficionado.”

She is survived by her brothers, David Miknis of DuBois; Bill Miknis of Lancaster, Pa.; Fran Miknis of Laramie, Wyo.; Jerry Miknis of Williamsville, NY and John Miknis of Fishing Creek, Pa.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no public visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at the chapel at Christ the King Manor with Fr. Matias Quimno as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery

Memorials may be made to Christ the King Manor, 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.