Hundreds killed in Sierra Leone mudslides

Hundreds of people are feared dead following massive mudslides near Freetown, the capital of the West African nation of Sierra Leone, according to government officials and aid agencies.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Twitter that local staff were reporting that at least 200 people lost their lives. More than a thousand other people have been affected with “both figures to climb as search and rescue continues.”

The United Nations office in Sierra Leone said on its Twitter account that it was assessing the damage and preparing a response.

Abdulai Bayraytay, spokesman for President Ernest Bai Koroma, told CNN the immediate priority was to help the victims.

“At the moment we are concentrating on search and rescue and providing medical and therapeutic support to the community affected,” he said.

Bayraytay said the place most affected was Mortema, which is a few miles outside of the capital in the Regent district.

The police, military and the Office of National Security were all involved in the rescue mission.

“We have alerted all hospitals so that those rescued can be provided with immediate support on site or be ferried to hospitals,” Bayraytay said.

Social workers have also been sent to comfort the survivors.

“The whole country is traumatized by the magnitude of the disaster,” he added.

Bayraytay said President Koroma had already visited the scene “to provide words of comfort to the victims”.

An emergency cabinet meeting was due to be held later in the day.

Vice President of Sierra Leone, Victor Foh told Reuters that hundreds of people could be lying dead underneath the rubble.

“The disaster is so serious that I myself feel broken,” he was reported as saying. “We’re trying to cordon (off) the area (and) evacuate the

people.”