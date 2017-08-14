Goldman Sachs CEO quotes Lincoln in response to Charlottesville

The CEO of Goldman Sachs is calling for unity after a white nationalist rally turned deadly in Virginia.

In a tweet, Lloyd Blankfein quoted President Abraham Lincoln: “‘A house divided against itself cannot stand.’ Isolate those who try to separate us. No equivalence w/ those who bring us together.”

Blankfein was the second Fortune 500 CEO to issue a statement Monday after white supremacist and alt-right groups descended on Charlottesville, Virginia, and clashed with counter-protesters.

Just over an hour earlier, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, one of the country’s most prominent black CEOs, quit President Trump’s manufacturing council.

“America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy,” Frazier said.

Trump has been silent on Charlottesville since Saturday, when he condemned the “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.”

But he was quick to bash Frazier on Twitter. About an hour after Frazier left the council, Trump tweeted that the executive “will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!”