GANT Weekend Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred sometime between Aug. 8 and Thursday on Tipple Road in Karthaus Township. During the incident, someone allegedly broke several windows from a bulldozer and crane. They used rocks from the ground that were located near the damaged vehicles, according to state police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred Sunday on Walnut Street in Curwensville Borough. During the incident, a Big Run man allegedly committed acts toward the victim that served no legitimate purpose. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police reported on a drug-related incident that occurred Thursday in the 2900 block of Main Street in Madera Borough. According to the report, a trooper conducted a traffic stop. After a consent search was denied, a state police K9 arrived to assist and allegedly identified illegal items inside the car. State police say two males were in possession of marijuana and assorted paraphernalia. Charges were filed through the district court.
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred July 18 in Pine Creek. State police say the incident involved Children & Youth Services, and upon investigation, the incident was determined to be unfounded.
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred Thursday on Hillcrest Drive in Young Township. During the incident, the suspect allegedly pinched the victim’s hand.
- State police received a report about an incident of burglary that occurred July 27 on Main Street in Burnside Borough. During the incident, someone allegedly entered the victim’s residence and removed her medication.
- State police received a report about an incident of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and related offenses that occurred Sunday at a Valier Drive residence in Perry Township. According to state police, a 50-year-old Valier man engaged in an argument with his wife in the yard. When a bystander stepped in and attempted to break it up, the man went inside. He allegedly returned with a semi-automatic handgun and fired two rounds into the ground near several victims. State police subsequently placed him under arrest for the incident.
State police at Ridgway
- State police received a report about an incident of burglary that occurred between Thursday and Saturday on Hideaway Road in Horton Township. During the incident, someone allegedly entered the victim’s garage and removed a five-gallon gas can with gas in it, as well as a carton of cigarettes from his enclosed porch. State police are continuing their investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ridgway barracks at 814-776-6136.
- Sometime between Aug. 9 and Friday, an unknown person allegedly posted nude photos of the victim without the victim’s consent. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- State police received a report about an incident of retail theft that occurred Saturday at the Wal-Mart in Fox Township. During the incident, an Elk County woman allegedly removed nine items from the store without paying for them. Charges were filed through the district court.
DuBois City
- Police received a report about the alleged theft of a television at an Olive Avenue address. It remains under investigation at this time.
- Police received a report about a hit-and-run crash. According to police, the caller’s passenger’s side mirror was knocked off, and there was a dent in the fender of her vehicle. Police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- Police received a report about an attempted theft in the 100 block of East Park Avenue. According to police, a male attempted to take a copper pipe from the victim’s porch. She was able to get it back from him. Police also say that prosecution was declined in the incident.
- Police received a report about a male who was causing a disturbance on West Washington Avenue. He was allegedly banging on doors and harassing people. Upon arrival, police made contact with the male who stated that someone had stolen his money, and he was looking for them. His mother subsequently arrived at the scene to take custody of him, but he allegedly became increasingly agitated while inside her vehicle. Police made contact with him again and while taking him into custody, he began to resist officers. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
- Police received a report about a disturbance at a Shaffer Avenue address. Upon arrival, police found that everything was OK.
- Police reported an incident of DUI that occurred in DuBois. According to police, officers witness the operator of a silver Toyota 4 Runner fail to come to a complete stop for a flashing red light at the intersection of West Park Avenue and Liberty Boulevard. The operator committed the same violation again at the intersection of Liberty Boulevard and Railroad Avenue. Officers also reportedly observed the operator swerve in and out of their lane of travel. Police subsequently conducted a traffic stop and determined the male driver was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charges are currently pending.
Decatur Township
- Police reported a set of keys was turned in after being located in Fairview Park. The owner may claim the keys by contacting Decatur Township police.
- Police were notified about another IRS phone scam. Residents are reminded to not provide any information to persons claiming to be from the IRS. Police say that the IRS will not contact people by phone.
- Police received a report about all-terrain vehicles being driven in the area of Parsonville Road. Residents are reminded that ATVs aren’t permitted on the roadway and violations will be enforced.
- Police would like to remind residents that their house numbers are to be properly displayed. Also, house numbers must not be less than four inches in height. Police say residents should have their house numbers as close to the front of their residence and placed practically to be clearly seen from the sidewalk, road and opposite side of the street – day and night. Any violators can be punished by a fine of up to $1,000.
- Police received a report about reckless driving in the area of the Peebles Plaza. Officers, however, were unable to locate the vehicle.
- Police received a complaint about a dog running at large in the Parsonville area. It was located and retrieved by its owners.