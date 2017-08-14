DuBois Man Accused of Pleasuring Himself While Standing Naked in Window

DUBOIS – A DuBois man is facing charges for exposing himself by standing naked in his own window.

Carl Victor Wagner, 34, was allegedly naked and pleasuring himself while looking out of his apartment window on July 29 at 2:30 a.m. Police said he could be seen by patrons of Coyote Joe’s as they left that establishment.

Wagner was charged with two counts of indecent exposure and three counts of open lewdness for his actions by DuBois City police.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, a victim said she and two friends left the bar and walked to her vehicle that was parked facing east on West Long Avenue in DuBois.

They were standing there talking for a while when she looked across the road at an apartment building. She told police she saw a white, skinny, naked male standing in the window on the top floor, while he was pleasuring himself.

She explained that the window was open, with no curtains or blinds down, the lights were on and she could easily see into the apartment.

The man was completely naked and looked right at the women, she said. The victim said it made her sick to see this behavior. A second victim confirmed her story and said she was also offended by him.

At about 10:15 p.m., officers did surveillance on the apartment. One of the officers saw Wagner walking naked in front of a side window several times. The officers then moved to another location to watch the apartment because they believed he had seen them at the other location.

They sat in the Coyote Joe’s parking lot, where an officer saw Wagner walk to the next window that had no blinds or curtains. As a woman left the bar and walked toward Main Street, they saw Wagner standing with his back toward the wall.

He looked at the female and then allegedly started touching himself in the wide open window where the public could easily see him if they looked up.

After Wagner spotted another police car, he walked to the front of the building and got dressed.

The officers went to Wagner’s apartment to speak with him. As they explained why they were there, Wagner was reportedly very nervous, shaken, sweating and taking short breaths.

He then allegedly admitted that he was pleasuring himself in his back bedroom just a while ago. He denied the earlier incident that morning.

Wagner’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. in District Judge Pat Ford’s office.